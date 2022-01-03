Spin bowler Mohit finds place in Hyderabad sr. men's U-25 team

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad team members for the first CK Naidu Trophy, proposed to be held from January 28 at Mohali, have been finalised and comprises of top players in the category. TNR Mohit who showcased exemplary performance in this season's HCA League matches, as a spin bowler par excellence have gained place in this team.

His brilliant bowling throughout last year, and his outstanding all round performance, made him a stellar choice, for the CK Naidu Trophy, where he can showcase his bowling prowess and batting skill.

This is a huge achievement for the most promising youngster and a stepping stone in his pursuit to make it to the National level.