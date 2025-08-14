Live
Sridhar Babu listed in India’s top 100 influential people in AI
Hyderabad: State IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu has been included in Analytics India Magazine’s esteemed “India’s 100 Most Influential People in AI – 2025” list.
This annual list celebrates individuals whose leadership and innovation are shaping India’s AI landscape. The listing is presented alphabetically within categories rather than as a ranking.
In the Policy Makers category, Sridhar Babu’s name appeared alongside some of India’s most influential figures driving AI policy and governance, including: Aakrit Vaish – Advisor, IndiaAI Mission, Abhishek Singh – CEO, IndiaAI Mission & DG, NIC, Amitabh Kant – Former CEO, NITI Aayog, Ashwini Vaishnaw – Union Minister for Electronics & IT and Debjani Ghosh – Former President, NASSCOM.
Under Sridhar Babu’s leadership, Telangana has launched a comprehensive AI-Powered Telangana Strategy & Roadmap to guide responsible AI deployment. The Government also initiated the Telangana Data Exchange, enabling secure data-sharing for AI governance and innovation and targeted 100 Global Capability Centres (GCCs) by 2025–26 to strengthen the State’s AI ecosystem.
Sridhar Babu said, “This recognition is a testament to Telangana’s bold vision of using AI to deliver inclusive development and better lives.
We are building a future where innovation matches equity—ensuring every citizen benefits from technological progress.”