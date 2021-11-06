Srisailam AEs, staff oppose its inclusion in KRMB purview

Hyderabad: A team of Assistant engineers (AEs) and employees of the Srisailam project on Friday urged the State government not to include the project under the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) purview. A delegation of AEs of the project called on Special Chief Secretary Sunil Sharma. It expressed concern that power production in the project will face problems if it was included in the KRMB purview.

The team expressed displeasure that the inclusion of the project in KRMB purview will hamper power production interests. The government should desist from any plan in this regard and safeguard the State power interests, the members felt. The AEs' team in a representation submitted a report. They urged upon the government to ensure that the State's power interests are protected; or else the 2000 mw power generation will face problems. The power project in the Andhra Pradesh area will not face such problems, as they are not in pumping mode.

However, the power generation in the Telangana area face such problems; the government should rethink on it, the team led by general secretary Anil Kumar appealed.