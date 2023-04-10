SSC paper leak case: Kamalapur police to quiz BJP MLA Eatala today

Hyderabad: The former minister and Huzurabad BJP MLA Eatala Rajender likely to be grilled by the Kamalapur in connection with the SSC Hindi question paper leak case on



March 3. It is to mention here that a notice under Section 160 of the CrPC in this regard was served to the BJP leader by the police.

The latter was asked to appear before the DCP at the Central Zone Office in the Police Comissionerate at 11 am on Monday. It is known that the state BJP chief and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar has been named the prime accused by Warangal Police in the alleged question paper leak case.

However, the Kamalapur police has also served notices to Rajender's two personal assistants (PAs) in the same case. It is learnt that notices were also served to people who had received the images of Hindi question paper over WhatsApp from some of the accused persons in the case.