St. Francis College celebrates World Photography Day

Hyderabad: St. Francis College for Women’s Department of Mass Communication and Journalism marked World Photography Day with ‘CHITRANJAN 2025’, an event featuring an inter-college photography competition, exhibition, and a special talk by renowned commercial photographer Prashant Manchikanti.

The Head of the Department, K. Ravi Kumar, spoke about photography’s power to inspire and influence lives, emphasising that the event’s goal was to showcase students’ skills and creativity.

Principal Prof. T Uma Joseph highlighted the importance of photography in capturing moments and preserving memories, noting that a photograph tells a story and is useful in areas like crime investigation. She encouraged celebrating not just professionals but everyone passionate about photography.

The event featured the unveiling of the Communis Club’s charter. Chief guest Prashant Manchikanti awarded certificates and cash prizes to the winners of the intercollegiate photography competition, which saw around 150 entries on the theme “evoking emotions” from 56 participants across various colleges.

Manchikanti then led an engaging session on ‘Framing Success’, where he shared insights into the commercial and creative processes behind food, travel, wedding, and journalistic photography. He emphasised the importance of skills such as observation and situation analysis, and offered real-life tips for aspiring photographers. The event, which celebrated photography and student creativity, saw the participation of over 150 students from the host college and other institutions in Hyderabad.