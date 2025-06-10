Staff scurry to safety as fire alarm rings at TGICCC building during a mock drill

Hyderabad: With an objective to demonstrate how to safely evacuate employees working in the building during emergencies and how they can independently protect themselves, a comprehensive fire mock drill was conducted at the TGICCC building in Banjara Hills on Monday with the different departments.

The drill commenced with the sounding of the fire alarm in the 83.26 metre tall building. Upon hearing the alarm, all occupants immediately began to evacuate. They moved calmly and in an orderly fashion, avoiding any stampedes. During the simulated smoke conditions, people practiced bending low or crawling on the ground.

Officials advised that when smoke is dense, the air near the floor remains cleaner, making it easier to breathe. After exiting the building, everyone gathered at a designated safe assembly point, where a headcount was conducted.

During the mock drill, the fire department officials were present to provide guidance and emphasised the importance of regular checks of fire safety arrangements and continuous training for staff.

On this occasion, VB Kamlasan Reddy, Director, TGICCC, stated that during a fire, those on the upper floors are at higher risk. He advised that in case of a fire, the immediate priority should be to bring the flames under control. He mentioned that the TGICCC building is equipped with all necessary fire safety facilities and urged everyone to utilize them effectively during emergencies.

He also announced that a Fire Marshal, along with an assistant, would be appointed for each floor. These individuals will be familiar with the details of employees on their allocated floor and will guide them on how to act in an emergency. He added that if anyone goes missing, these Fire Marshals will alert the teams below. Such mock drills will be conducted every first Saturday of the month, he stated.

After observing the mock drill, Hyderabad City Police Commissioner CV Anand addressed the gathering, emphasising the critical importance of fire mock drills in multi-story buildings. He stressed that employees residing and working in such buildings must be aware of the building’s structure, emergency exit routes, fire alarms, and the location of fire safety equipment. He highlighted that the TGICCC building has been constructed with all comprehensive precautionary measures.

Its central location within a 7.5-acre plot ensures easy access for fire engines and 108 ambulance vehicles during emergencies. He pointed out that the building has two staircases for each tower. He cautioned everyone not to take fire hazards lightly or underestimate their danger. He mentioned that approximately 2,000 employees work in the TGICCC building and advised them to use the two staircases in each tower during emergencies instead of lifts.

The commissioner clarified that these measures are aimed at transforming the TGICCC building into a Multi-Agency Operation Center.

CV Anand stated that such drills are highly beneficial in understanding how to respond during an emergency, and they help occupants become familiar with evacuation routes. “We are striving to convey that safety is crucial for everyone in Hyderabad city,” he said.

“Conducting such drills in collaboration with various agencies ensures that our society is prepared to face any kind of emergency,” he added.

Various departments including the Fire Department, Medical and Health Department, Municipal, Hydra, NDRF, R&B, Electricity Department, 108 Ambulance Services, Water Works, and the Hyderabad City Police Departments (Traffic and Law & Order) took part.

Vikram Singh Mann, Additional CP Law & Order, K Apoorva Rao, DCP Special Branch, Pushpa, DCP TG ICCC, Damodar Singh, NDRF, Venkanna, District Fire Officer and officials from other departments were present.