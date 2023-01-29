Startup 20 of G20 gets going in good stead

Hyderabad: The much-awaited inaugural session of Startup20 - the newest engagement group of the G20 India presidency began here on Saturday. The Startup20 inception meeting kickstarted a series of events to create a global narrative for supporting start-ups and enabling synergies between start-ups, corporates, investors, innovation agencies and other key ecosystem stakeholders.



The first-day meetings were primarily focused to harmonize the global start-up ecosystem through a collaborative and forward-looking approach. To provide a common platform for startups from G20 member countries to come together to develop actionable guidance in the form of the building of enabler's capacities, identification of funding gaps, enhancement of employment opportunities, achievement of SDG targets and climate resilience, and growth of an inclusive ecosystem.

Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Som Prakash addressed the delegates of the meeting. Earlier, in the inaugural session addressed by Dr Chintan Vaishnav, the Startup20 Chair. He introduced and set the context for the task forces of Startup20.



Dr Vaishnav discussed the expected outcomes from India's Council Chairs. The Global Start-up Revolution Session, with international delegates, discussed their respective countries' ecosystems.

Excursions for T-Hub, for the Telangana Innovation and Startup Immersion, were also organised. Amitabh Kant, India's G20 Sherpa, addressed the delegates on the Startup20 Engagement Group and Anurag Jain, Secretary of the Department of Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade; and Parameswaran Iyer, CEO, NITI Aayog.

Day one of the Startup20 meetings ended with a grand Gala Dinner at Taj Falaknuma India's heritage and culture were showcased along with art forms such as Perini Natyam.