Startup20X launched

Hyderabad: The two-day meeting of Startup20 of the G20 India Presidency concluded here on Sunday.

Dr Chintan Vaishnav, Chair of Startup20, launched the Startup20X incorporated under the Startup20 Engagement Group. Startup20X has been launched to bring together leaders, entrepreneurs, innovators, visionaries, educators, incubation professionals, women, youth, artisans, artists, activists and others to discuss experiences and best practices. The conferences and series of talks will enable efficient policy formulation throughout Startup20 Engagement Group and task force discussions. This was followed by roundtable discussions on the objectives and deliverables of each of the taskforces where each participant recorded their opinions and discussion through an online form.

This was followed by nominations for the international and national delegations to the three task forces.

The group aims to create a global narrative for supporting start-ups and enabling synergies between start-ups, corporates, investors, innovation agencies and other key ecosystem stakeholders. The engagement group comprises three task forces, namely Foundation and Alliance, Finance, and Inclusion and Sustainability, where delegates will come together to discuss efficient policy frameworks to promote the scaling up of startups in the G20 nations.

Earlier, the inception meeting of Startup20 in the morning started with an address by Vijay Shekhar Sharma, the founder of PAYTM, Shradha Sharma, the founder and CEO of Your Story, and Suneil Shetty, actor and active investor in the Indian startup ecosystem. They focussed on personal stories and their journey through the startup ecosystem in India.

Later a closed-door session on Startup20 was held. It was followed by a cultural excursion tour to Hussain Sagar Lake and Golconda Fort to showcase the 'Incredible India' light and sound show.