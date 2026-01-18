BJP braces for civic poll battle in TG: NRR

Hyderabad: BJP State president N Ramchander Rao said that the party is fully prepared for the forthcoming municipal and corporation elections.

Addressing party cadres and senior leaders, Rao in Secunderabad on Saturday, he emphasized that BJP’s recent successes in gram panchayat polls—winning nearly 1,000 sarpanch seats, 10,000 ward member positions, and over 1,200 deputy sarpanch posts—demonstrate the party’s rising acceptance among rural voters. Rao asserted that the political contest in Telangana is now between BJP and Congress, with the BRS “vanishing from the scene.”

Calling on party workers to intensify outreach, Rao urged them to counter Congress “false propaganda” and ensure BJP’s victory in upcoming elections.

Rao said: “Our gram panchayat victories are the first step. The second step is to secure a decisive win in municipal and corporation elections. Telangana’s future lies in growth, transparency, and national leadership under the BJP.”

He accused the Congress government of failing to fulfill promises on jobs, farmer support, and welfare schemes. “Not a single assurance has been implemented. Instead, the government has become synonymous with corruption and mismanagement,” he said.

Highlighting the role of the Narendra Modi-led Central government, Rao noted that over Rs 12 lakh crore has been allocated to Telangana in the past 11 years. He cited projects such as the Kazipet coach factory, Ramagundam fertilizer plant revival, AIIMS Bibinagar, Sammakka-Saralamma Tribal University in Mulugu, Vande Bharat trains, and extensive road and infrastructure works as examples of development driven by central funds.

Rao criticized Congress for misrepresenting Central schemes, including free ration distribution, and diverting funds meant for housing. He stressed the need for a “double engine government” to ensure urban development, housing, healthcare, and welfare for the poor.

He also welcomed the impending appointment of Nitin Nabin as BJP’s new national president, encouraging cadres to celebrate his leadership and strengthen grassroots campaigning.