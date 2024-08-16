Live
State HEIs celebrate 78th I-Day grandly
The 78th Independence Day celebrations were held grandly in the State Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs).
Hyderabad: The 78th Independence Day celebrations were held grandly in the State Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs).
At the Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE), chairman Professor R Limbadri said it is playing an active role in the development of higher education in the State. He asked every employee of the council to contribute to the development of both the country and State in education. He unfurled the Tricolour. Vice-chairman Professor S K Mahmood, secretary Prof. Sriram Venkatesh, joint secretary CS Prakash, and staff of the council and Telangana Fee Regulatory Committee were present.
At OU Arts College, in-charge vice chancellor Danakishore hoisted the flag and received a guard of honour. Addressing students, researchers, faculty, and employees, he recalled the sacrifices of freedom fighters. He reminded the gathering of OU’s vital role in many movements like ‘Vande Mataram’ and Quit India. He stressed the importance of upholding democratic values and fostering an inclusive, egalitarian society.