Telangana State on green mission: KTR

Hyderabad: Municipal Administration and IT Minister KT Rama Rao on Sunday stated that the State was is on a green mission "Haritha Haram", a brainchild of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

KTR tweeted that the green drive programme was in full swing. The Outer Ring Road (ORR) of the City got green with "Haritha Haram", he said. The entire area of ORR and its 19 interlink roads look green.





Telangana has been on a green mission with the #HarithaHaram program, brainchild of Hon'ble CM #KCR Garu



Happy to share with you @HMDA_Gov efforts to make the 159KM Hyderabad Outer Ring Road & it's 19 interchanges into a green beltway pic.twitter.com/2S7Tx4RzN0 — KTR (@KTRTRS) July 11, 2021

"The HMDA efforts have turned the 159-km-long ORR into a green belt area and it gets a beautiful look".

Rao shared the related photographs on Twitter. The ORR and its interchange roads are attractive with plants, he said.