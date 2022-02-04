Statue of Equality a place of pride for Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said the 'Statue of Equality is a pride of place for Telangana, from whereRamanujacharya message for love and peace for all to live in harmony goes to the entire country and the world.

The chief minister along with his family members visited the Ramanagari, on Thursday evening to take stock of the final arrangements being made a day ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to unveil the 'Statue of Equality on the auspicious occasion of Vasantha Panchami on February 5.

Addressing media during his short visit to the Ramanagari where the 1,000 year birthday celebrations of Ramanuja and Sahastra Kunda Sri Lakshminarayana Yagnya are underway, he said, Chinna Jeeyar Swamy's Mission to bring the message of Ramanuja added an inspiring landmark to the city and the State. It stands for the thousands of years of tradition that inspires that everyone is equal before the almighty. It was a pride of place and he was happy to associate like many other followers of China Jeeyar Swamy, whose mission would inspire and impact thousands. Further, The Ramanagari has turned into a beautiful place which would attract lakhs of international tourists. The place has Dhyana Mandira and there are many other plans like organising discourses, and the like in the pipeline to give shape in the future.

During the visit, accompanied by Tridandi China Jeeyar Swamy, My Home Group chief Rameswar Rao Jupally and others, the chief minister viewed a brief screening of the facilities and development of the project at the preview theatre.

Later, KCR along with his family members visited the Yagnya Vatika and offered respects.