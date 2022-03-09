Status of girls in State improved under CM: KTR

Hyderabad: Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao on Tuesday said under Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao status of girls across the State improved as against that before Telangana was formed.

Greeting women on the International Women's day at a program at Patancheru, he said earlier birth of a girl child used to be mourned but now, parents are happy as they call their baby girl 'Maha Lakshmi'. He said the CM always wanted girls to have the blessings of Goddesses Saraswati as well as Lakshmi. "He has taken up several development and welfare schemes for women.

"Once poets used to write saying 'they will never come to a government hospital' specifying the miserable conditions in there. But now with the CM's efforts, better facilities are provided, along with the KCR kit, Arogya Lakshmi schemes. This resulted in increase in institutional deliveries," KTR pointed out. He said, in addition to facilities, 100 per cent vaccination were being provided in government hospitals. "The maternal and infant mortality rate has been significantly reduced in Telangana. It is very low compared to the country's average. More than 11 lakh KCR kits have already been distributed, "which aims to build trust in government medical services". "The government has allocated funds in the Budget for construction of four super specialty hospitals. One of them is at Patancheru with a capacity of 350 beds." Rao said the Arogyasri limit for free medical care for the poor has been increased from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 5 lakh. The minister stated that the government would pay up to Rs 10 lakh for treatment of those suffering from kidney and liver problems. "For development of girls specially their health, the KCR government is taking many precautions", he said. Local MLA G Mahipal Reddy, former legislator Bhopal Reddy, ZP chairperson Manjushri, local party leaders and women activists were present.