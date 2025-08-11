Stay vigilant, prevent inconvenience to public: Ponnam to officials

Hyderabad: ThState Transport Minister and District In-charge Minister Ponnam Prabhakar has directed officials to work in coordination to ensure that city residents do not face any difficulties or problems until the end of the monsoon season.

Chairing a review meeting at the GHMC head office on Sunday, along with Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi, the Minister reviewed precautionary measures within the Outer Ring Road (ORR) limits to avert public inconvenience, control seasonal diseases, and address monsoon-related issues. Senior officials from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), HYDRAA, Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB), Traffic Police, Electricity, and Irrigation departments attended the meeting.

GHMC Commissioner R.V. Karnan made a PowerPoint presentation detailing ongoing works to tackle ground-level challenges during the rainy season, including road repairs, stormwater drain construction, de-silting operations, catch pit installation, and road safety drives undertaken in coordination with HYDRA. HMWSSB Managing Director Ashok Reddy informed the Minister that locations where sewage and stormwater flows mix had been identified, and an action plan was being prepared to address overflow issues by separating the two systems.

Ponnam Prabhakar stressed that all departments — including GHMC, HYDRAA, HMWSSB, Traffic, Electricity, Irrigation, Revenue, and Lakes — must step up coordination and operational efficiency to prevent inconvenience to the public. He said liaison efforts would be crucial for speedy resolution of monsoon-related issues, and GHMC should take the lead in this regard.

All officers and staff must remain vigilant throughout the monsoon, with leave cancelled, he said. Departments should act collectively and decisively when faced with crises or complex situations. The Minister assured that he would be available round-the-clock until the season’s end and would respond immediately to any matter requiring government-level intervention.

He directed stringent action against those dumping construction and demolition (C&D) waste into lakes, ponds, and drains, and called for proactive measures to curb the spread of seasonal diseases.

Minister Ponnam Prabhakar underlined that rainwater conservation was a shared responsibility between the administration and the public. He directed GHMC, HYDRAA, and HMWSSB to prepare comprehensive water management plans for the city. Every drop of rainwater must be harvested and allowed to percolate into the ground, he said, urging public awareness campaigns and, where necessary, enforcement measures such as soak pit installations.

Later, addressing the press at GHMC headquarters, the Minister said the government was committed to ensuring that rains did not disrupt public life. The Chief Minister had already issued clear directives in this regard, and the government’s foresight had ensured there was no loss of life or property this season.

While heavy downpours over short durations were causing flooding and traffic disruptions in certain localities, the Minister said a master plan was being drawn up to provide a permanent solution to both long-standing traffic congestion and flood inundation issues.

The meeting was attended by HYDRAA Commissioner A.V. Ranganath, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Joel Davis, Zonal Commissioners, and other senior officials.