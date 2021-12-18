Stop implementation GO 317: Bandi Sanjay Kumar to CM

Hyderabad: State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Friday demanded Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao to stop the implementation of GO 317 with immediate effect and hold talks with employees and teachers to arrive at an amicable decision. In an open letter to the Chief Minister here on Friday, Bandi said that the GO issued for the re-allotment of employees and teachers exposes the State government's unmindful decisions and their repercussions.

Adding that decision would make teachers and employees lose their nativity, Bandi said it was irresponsible on the part of State government to issue orders unilaterally without considering the nativity of employees and teachers as per the new districts.

He said the State government had issued Government Order 124 in 2018 directing the re-allocation of employees within three years as per the Presidential Orders. However, the State government delayed its implementation in the last three years. "It was only when the deadline is nearing, the State government woke up issuing orders for its implementation creating confusion among employees," he alleged. Calling the action of the State government irresponsible, Bandi said that the State government did not consult the employees and teachers associations and legal experts to implement the Presidential Orders even once in the last three years. "The State government has also failed to formulate service rules as per the new districts, zones and multi-zones. The Tuglaq-like decisions will give rise to several legal complications. Also, implementing the GO in its current form will pose danger and will also hinder the release of new job notifications in several districts for years," he pointed out. The TS BJP chief among other demands asked CM KCR to immediately stop implementing GO 317, hold talks with employees and teachers on nativity, district-wise seniority for the allocation. That apart, he asked to complete the entire process within 15 days and issue a white paper on the existing vacancies in different government departments besides release of job notifications for filling up the existing vacancies. Failing which, the State BJP would launch a mass agitation on these issues, Bandi warned.