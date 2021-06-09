Stop vaccine politics: Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar to TRS Ministers

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP State chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar asked the TRS government, its Ministers, and leaders to stop their vaccine politics and start focussing on how to gear up to successfully vaccinate everyone in Telangana.

Addressing the media here on Tuesday, he said that "Chief Ministers of Andhra Pradesh, Punjab, Tamilnadu, Kerala, Odisha, and several other intellectuals and prominent people have openly thanked and appreciated the decision taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to freely vaccinate people of 18 years of age in the country. But, the Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhara Rao fails to observe minimum courtesy like his counterparts.Taking a dig at CM KCR and IT Minister KT Rama Rao, he said that both the father and son duo seem to be at a loss for words. Because CM KCR promised to take up free vaccination with Rs 2,500 crore. But, since the Centre has taken the burden, now they would not be in a position to make commissions in the name of procurement of vaccines.'

The BJP MP demanded CM KCR to immediately use the Rs 2,500 crore for the recruitment of doctors, nurses, and other medical staff and increase the facilities in the government hospitals. Following the Centre's decision, Telangana would get 20 lakh vials of vaccines in June, 20 lakh more in July, and 30 lakhs in August. The State will have to vaccine one lakh people every day. For this, it needs 5,000 more doctors, nurses, and other medical staff, he added. He stressed the need to create awareness among people in remote areas and villages on vaccinations. Unless the vaccination is not started immediately it would not be possible to provide it to all, he said.

Calling KTR a Twitter Minister, he questioned the rationality behind his insistence on importing the Pfizer vaccine. Saying, firstly, it costs about Rs 7 lakh crore to import 90 crore doses. Even then, the country will have to wait for a couple of years to receive a vaccine that would be delivered only after the completion of the vaccination of the entire population in those countries where the vaccine is produced. He also welcomed the Centres decision to extend an additional 5 Kg of rice to every poor person under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana (PMGKY) till Deepavali.