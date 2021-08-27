STPI, Wadhwani Foundation ink pact to promote ecosystem for start-ups

Hyderabad: The Software Technology Parks of India (STPI), an organisation under MeitY, which has been working for creation of start-up ecosystem and establishing 25 Centres of Entrepreneurship (CoEs) in various emerging technologies, on Wednesday signed an MoU with the Wadhwani Foundation's National Entrepreneurship Network (NEN) to promote entrepreneurship and create a nurturing ecosystem for start-ups incubated at STPI.

The foundation (WF), through NEN, will be conducting a 14-week boot camp programme 'NextGen IGNITE' for start-ups selected in CHUNAUTI 1.0. Under this MoU, NEN will conduct dedicated programmes to STPI/STPINEXT start-ups incubated under various schemes/initiatives.

The programmes offer following benefits to start-ups, global exposure on process for productivity improvement, innovation, and technology dissemination, pitch simulators and pitch days, over 35 hours of content, sessions and additional material for reference, global/local community of young enthusiastic teams, mentors and evaluators and certification from a global jury of distinguished entrepreneurs and entrepreneurial educators.