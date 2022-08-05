Stranded in Manila airport, Hyderabad girl sends SoS

Hyderabad: Navya Deepthi, a Hyderabadi girl studying medicine in Emilio Aguinaldo College in Philippines, has sent an SoS to the government after spending a sleepless night at Manila airport. She was stopped by the immigration officials at the airport stating that her passport was blocked, and she should return to India immediately.

However, Navya says that her passport was arbitrarily blocked. Navya said that she had returned to India during Covid and on August 2 she went back to Philippines as the situation had improved. But on landing there, she was stopped by the immigration officials at the Manila airport and was asked to return to India. She is currently in the custody of Singapore immigration authorities.

Navya said that for the past two years she has been living in a house in Manila. In 2020, due to Covid pandemic when she returned to India her house owner pressurized her to pay more amount though she had deposited Rs 40,000.

The owner, according to her, demanded another Rs 40,000 and threatened to block the passport if she did not pay the amount. She alleged that the owner of the house works in the Philippine Passport Office.

She further said the immigration officials had informed her that the passport was blacklisted from 2020 onwards. She urged the Indian government to come to her rescue.