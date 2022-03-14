Stray dog found carrying infant's head in Hyderabad

A stray dog has been found carrying infant's head here at Hyderabad's Vanasthalipuram here on Sunday.



The colony resident, Manchana Mahender, who was sitting at a milk shop near Vivekananda statue on Sahara road, noticed a stray dog carrying the severed head of the infant in its mouth. Mahender said that the dog went close to him and dropped the head.

Scared after seeing the head, the Mahender informed the police by dialing 100. The Vanasthalipuram police arrived and learned the whereabouts of the dog. The police suspect that the infant may have died during a premature delivery and may have not been properly buried. "The dog which sensed the smell of the infant might have bit the head and carried it in his mouth," the police said.

The Vanasthalipuram police registered a case under section 318 of the Indian Penal Code. The police are also verifying the CCTV footage and are investigating.