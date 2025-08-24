  • Menu
Stringent punishment demanded for juvenile killer

Hyderabad: Tension prevailed at Kukatpally police station when parents and relatives of a 10-year-old girl, who was killed by a juvenile, staged a...

Hyderabad: Tension prevailed at Kukatpally police station when parents and relatives of a 10-year-old girl, who was killed by a juvenile, staged a protest demanding stringent action against the accused. The family members alleged that the police were trying to protect the boy on the pretext that he is a minor. The protesters raised slogans on the road, leading to traffic jams. “The police are saying the accused is a minor. If they act in a soft manner, he will not receive stringent punishment for his crime,” said a relative.

Police took a few protesters into custody and shifted them to the police station. Reinforcements were rushed to the spot to prevent any law and order problems. The parents were demanding to punish the accused in the murder case without any excuses.

