Stringent security measures in place for Miss World pageant

Hyderabad: Huge security forces from the districts have been deployed in the city to ensure strict vigilance during the glittering Miss World competitions which begins from May 10.

The main venues and hotels which accommodated the delegates have been announced as Orange and Green zones in the city with strict restrictions on the movements of vehicles and people.

Apart from district forces, Additional DGP for Law and Order, ADGP for Greyhound and Octopus, and senior officers from various branches of the police force are coordinating the security measures. Cyberabad Police Commissionerate is constantly reviewing the law enforcement deployment, traffic management strategies, emergency preparedness, public safety protocols and smooth conduct of cultural and social programmes at the venues.

Inter-departmental coordination to ensure smooth execution of the event schedule was also reviewed ahead of the inaugural function of the event at Gachibowli. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy already instructed the officials to make security arrangements as per the schedule of the programmes to be held from May 10 to 31 and suggested that a nodal officer be appointed for each programme.