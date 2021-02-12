Student kills self in Hyderabad after forced to drop out of school

A Class 10 student committed suicide after she was asked to drop out of school as her parents failed to pay Rs 3,000 fee. The girl was studying 10th standard in a private school in Neredmet.

The 16-year-old, daughter of daily wage labourers from Kakatiya Nagar is said to have been depressed since she was forced to discontinue her studies. According to the police, the family is suffering from financial issues and could not afford the school fee.

Earlier this week, the school informed the girl that she will not be allowed to attend classes as her parents did not pay the fee. Since then, the girl was depressed and committed suicide by hanging herself from the ceiling when her parents went out for work.

When the girl's parents returned home, they found the door was locked from inside and received no response from their daughter. The parents broke the door and were shocked to see the girl hanging from the ceiling.

The police were informed who registered a suspicious death case and launched an investigation.