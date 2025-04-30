Students, volunteers join hands for Kapra Lake cleanup

Hyderabad: To enhance the sustainability experience among students, Kapra Lake Revival Group (KLRG), a Secunderabad-based NGO, and several other activists, organised a mega lake cleanup drive on Tuesday.

KLRG in collaboration with Bhavans Sri Ramakrishna Vidyalaya (BSRKV), Sainikpuri, hosted a full-day sustainability programme starting with a mega cleanup of the Kapra Lake. The event was part of the All India Bhavan’s Meet.

According to the members of KLRG, the day kicked off with a morning run to the lake, followed by discussions on lake conservation at the colourful Immersion Pond steps. A spirited clean-up drive saw more than 200 volunteers—including students, teachers, birders, and local eco-warrior and collected 205 kg of garbage from the lakeshore.

“Bringing communities to the lakeside shows how individual habits affect water bodies,” explained KLRG trustee and content creator Deepa Shailendra. She said, “Using harsh chemicals in homes eventually contaminates our lakes and aquifers.”

Manognya Reddy, a former Oracle employee, credited with implementing corporate-level processes in KLRG’s work, stated, “Kapra Lake is our neighbourhood water body. Having seen it full, the dream is to keep it alive.”

As part of their educational tour, students also visited Rashtrapati Nilayam to explore heritage-based water conservation techniques, including traditional step wells and herbal gardens.