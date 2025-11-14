  1. Home
Subhan Bakery Expands Legacy with New Café in Secunderabad’s Sindhi Colony

  • Created On:  14 Nov 2025 12:40 PM IST
Hyderabad’s beloved Subhan Bakery, renowned for its iconic Osmania biscuits and Dum-ke-Roat, has opened a new Bakery & Café in Sindhi Colony, Secunderabad.

The inauguration was graced by Mrs. Rasool Bee Sahiba, MLA Shri Talasani Srinivas Yadav, and Managing Director Syed Irfan. The new café blends nostalgia with modern charm, offering Hyderabad’s signature flavors in a refreshed setting.

“This café celebrates our tradition and the love Hyderabad has given us,” said Syed Irfan. With over seven decades of excellence, Subhan Bakery continues to preserve authentic Hyderabadi taste and craftsmanship for generations to come.

Subhan BakeryHyderabad Food CultureNew Café LaunchSecunderabadOsmania Biscuits

Market Morning Brief: Gift Nifty Moves, US Market Slide, and Bihar Election Highlights

Gift Nifty Was Trading Around 25,848 Level, Down Nearly 106 Points From The Nifty Futures’ Previous Close.

Market Morning Brief: Gift Nifty Moves, US Market Slide, and Bihar Election Highlights

