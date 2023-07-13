Submit report on training RMPs in a week, Harish tells officials

Hyderabad: Health Minister T Harish Rao on Wednesday directed the officials to submit a report on the training of the Registered Medical Practitioners (RMPs) as per the directions of the High Court and submit it within a week.

This comes after the direction of the High Court, which wanted the government to implement GO MS 428 which allows the State to train around 40,000 registered medical practitioners to get ‘Community Paramedical Training.’ In a review meeting in the Secretariat on Wednesday, Harish Rao directed the medical officers regarding the training of PMP and RMP. A committee was formed to prepare a comprehensive report on their training requirements, and they are expected to submit the report within a week. This initiative aims to ensure the provision of quality healthcare services by well-trained professionals.

The other decisions taken in the meeting includes completion of the promotion process for Assistant Professor posts. The Minister wanted utmost importance of expediting the promotion process for 190 Assistant Professors to associate professor positions in teaching hospitals. He stressed that the process should be completed within a week, with immediate postings assigned once the counselling is concluded. The Minister decided to raise the age limit for promotion from Professor to Additional DME. He directed the immediate initiation and swift completion of the promotion process for Additional DME.

The Minister also instructed Director of Medical Education Ramesh Reddy to promptly submit proposals to the government regarding the transfer of professors. This step aims to enhance the effectiveness and efficiency of medical education in the State. He emphasised the need to expedite the promotion process for all 112 deputy civil surgeons and civil surgeons in Telangana Vaidya Vidhana Parishad (TVVP). He underscored that the orders for promotion should be concluded within 15 days, ensuring well-deserved recognition for their dedicated service.

To strengthen the nursing workforce, Harish Rao called for the expeditious completion of the promotion process for 371 nurses in TVVP. He urged that the localisation process be finalised within the next 10 days, with the promotions process to be completed within a month. This initiative aims to provide deserving nurses with well-deserved career progression opportunities and strengthen the healthcare system.

Recognising the urgent need for timely diagnosis and prompt treatment, the minister issued an immediate directive to purchase 32 single-donor platelet machines for dengue test diagnosis. A budget of Rs 10 crores was allocated for the procurement, and these machines would be installed in all district hospitals, facilitating efficient diagnosis and treatment of dengue cases.

The minister ordered the officials to promptly arrange the deployment of recently procured vehicles. This includes 228 Amma Odi vehicles, 204 108 vehicles, and 34 Hearse vehicles, which will be put into service starting from August 1.