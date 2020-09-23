Suburban, Mofussil bus services resume in Hyderabad

The TSRTC officials on Wednesday resumed the Suburban and Mofussil bus services in the city six months after COVID-induced lockdown. As many as 200 buses hit the roads on the outskirts of Hyderabad today morning.

The buses are being run to Rajendranagar, Maheshwaram, Ibrahimpatnam and Bandlaguda. At least 12 buses are being operated from every depot to these areas. RTC greater ED Venkateshwar Rao said that 230 RTC buses are being operated across 135 routes. He also clarified that no city buses are being run in Hyderabad. "For the convenience of the public, the buses are being operated to suburban areas for about 15 kilometres," he added.



Meanwhile, a decision on the resumption of city buses will be taken in two or three days and all the depot officials alerted the conductors, driver and other staff on the same.



The resumption of bus services to suburban areas from the city has brought cheers among the local people. They opined that the resumption of bus services has eased transportation to other places and expressed relief from the inflated private transportation charges.

