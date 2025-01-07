Live
Suburban Train Travellers Assn urges for route extension
Hyderabad: The members of the Suburban Train Travellers Association on Monday submitted a memorandum to South Central Railway (SCR) officials and Malkajgiri MP, Etela Rajender, urging them to run the Vishakapatnam-Mahabubnagar express up to Kurnool city or Mantralayam road for the benefit of devotees of Mantralaya Raghavendra Swamy and to arrange a halt at Malkajgiri Railway.
Apart from this, they highlighted that works on Road over Bridges (RoB), Road under Bridges (RuB), and subways near Neredmet railway station and L C Gate no 255 Malkajgiri should start as soon as possible. “It would be better if railway officials provided an additional platform adjacent to the Malkajgiri East booking office to avoid the usage of lifts and escalators, thus saving power,” said Noor, president of the MMTS Travellers Association.