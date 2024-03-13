Sufficient reserves to meet city drinking water needs, say HMWSSB officials

Hyderabad: Following recent rumours that there is not enough water in the main reservoirs of Nagarjunasagar and Srisailam projects, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board on Tuesday asserted that there are sufficient reserves to meet the drinking water needs of people of Hyderabad in this summer; therefore there will be no problems in water supply.

According to HMWSSB officials, to meet the drinking needs of residents of GHMC limits extending up to ORR, it is moving 270 MGD of water a day from Nagarjunasagar reservoir, Akkampally balancing seservoir through the Krishna project phases 1, 2, 3. According to calculations, it supplies 1.38 tmcft a month.

However, as per data of March 12, water storage capacity of Nagarjunasagar is 138.73 tmcft (514.10 feet). On the same day last year, there were 187.07 tmcft (539.40 ft). Presently 7.06 tmcft is available in the reservoir above the dead storage level (above 510 ft). Even then there will be no shortage of drinking water in the city in this summer.

Said senior officer HMWS&SB is currently supplying 565 MGD daily. It is estimated that an additional 15-20 MGD will be required.

Emergency pumping arrangements are being completed to supply the required water for the next four months--that is by July-end, when the water level in the reservoir reaches 510 ft. For that all measures will be taken to supply sufficient water to Hyderabad through the emergency pumping.

Apart from this, preparations are being made to move excess water from Osmansagar and Himayatsagar twin reservoirs as required.

Also, the Singur and Manjira reservoirs have satisfactory reserves; so there will be no problem in meeting drinking water supply. Hence the HMWS&SB has appealed to the city consumers not worry, he added.