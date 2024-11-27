Sundilla barrage built without proper design: Engrs

Hyderabad: The Sundilla barrage in the Kaleshwaram project was reportedly constructed without proper designs, top irrigation officials informed the Justice Ghose Commission. The Commission expressed serious concern over the construction of the barrage’s 2A block without approved designs.

As many as 16 engineers of the irrigation officials appeared before the Commission and explained that the barrage blocks were constructed without designs and on the instructions of the chief engineer of the irrigation wing. The Commission expressed anger for not mentioning all such statements in the affidavits submitted by the officials earlier.

The Commission took the signatures of all engineers on placement registers and measurement books and seized them. Justice Ghose was unhappy for not giving convincing answers to many questions posed in the open house inquiry. The Commission warned of strict action against the officials who submitted wrong affidavits.