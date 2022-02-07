Supercilious attitude of KCR lowered TS people's dignity

Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee vice-president G Niranjan on Sunday alleged that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao had lowered dignity of people of the State by not attending the non-political and a purely spiritual event of inauguration of Statue of Equality.

In a statement here, he charged that the CM resorted to playing cheap politics by not attending the spiritual congregation arranged for the inauguration of Statue of Equality of Sri Ramanujacharya in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated.

"The entire world witnessed this gala spiritual event and was stunned at the absence of narrow-minded KCR. It is an unpardonable mistake on the part of KCR. This incident proves his narrow-minded politics and his disrespect for social and spiritual values," said Niranjan.

"Whether one is happy or not with the PM, it's not the occasion and the way to express dissatisfaction. This is not Telangana culture. A day before the programme, even Minister KTR mentioned that the event was intended to degrade dignity of Ramanujacharya," alleged the Congress leader.

"It seems that other Ministers also had no courtesy of respecting the sanctity of the event and lined up with tweets to disrespect and sideline it. Will they not get any opportunity to criticise Modi?" he asked. Meanwhile, flaying the BJP, Niranjan said that against the backdrop of elections to five States, Modi utilised the occasion in his favour by attending the event and impressing upon voters through wide publicity in the national media. Though the State government departments contributed to the success of the event, the absence of KCR had foiled its effect.

"We have to see whether the CM behaves the same manner during the inauguration of Yadadri temple, scheduled to take place in next few months," said Niranjan.