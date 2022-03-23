Surgery In Hyderabad Provided Hope To People Suffering From Brain Disorders

A new procedure used by a team of doctors at a Hyderabad hospital has spurred hope for revolutionising the treatment of brain diseases associated to Parkinson's disease and movement problems.For the first time in the history of the world, doctors from Hyderabad's Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences have successfully deployed an Artificial Intelligence or AI-powered "Autoguide" robot for Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS).



According to KIMS Hospitals, a team of neurosurgeons lead by Dr Manas Panigrahi, who heads the neurosurgery department, has established a programme to deliver the latest versions of treatment employing tomorrow's technology.



The technology was first implemented on the patient named Abhinay Kumar, a 32-year-old Hyderabad native who was diagnosed six years ago with a rare illness that causes tightness in his hands and legs and difficulties walking, similar to Parkinson's disease.

Dr Panigrahi added that when Abhinay was 26, he began to experience tremors in his right hand, which worsened as he grew older, and he found it difficult to simply hold a teacup.

He was unable to walk as the sickness progressed, forcing him to resign from his employment. This disease necessitated a surgical surgery to correct the brain malformation, which had to be done with extreme precision. Abhinay was successfully treated with sophisticated therapy procedures on March 3.

Dr Panigrahi stated that while performing deep brain stimulation, accuracy is critical, and the highly competent team of neurosurgeons and neurologists who specialise in Parkinson's disease and movement problems were able to reach the exact area inside the brain and address the problem.

Dr. Dhanunjay, Consultant Neurosurgeon, and Dr. Praveen Kumar Yada, Consultant Neurologist, as well as a team of highly competent nursing staff, were present at the hospital with Dr. Manas Panigrahi.

Meanwhile, the KIMS Hospitals' Parkinson's Centre is one of the only venues in Asia where such difficult treatments may be performed. The KIMS robotic system with Artificial Intelligence assists in a variety of brain procedures, including epilepsy surgery, brain tumour biopsy, deep brain stimulation for Parkinson's disease, movement problems, and some psychiatric diseases.