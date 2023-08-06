Governor seeks more clarity on TSRTC bill from Government

Hyderabad: The process of merging the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) with the government continues to be a suspense. It is known that the BRS government prepared a bill to take the merger process forward and sent it to the Raj Bhavan for the Governor's signature. However, Governor Tamilisai sought the government's explanation for more clarity on several aspects of the bill.

The government explained that only the employees will be merged with the government and the organisation will continue as it is. Once again the Governor expressed many doubts on this.