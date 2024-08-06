Sword of survival hangs over heads of Sec’bad Cantt staff

Hyderabad: The future of around 1,700 civil employees working in Secunderabad Cantonment Board is hanging in the balance. The Ministry of Defence has not yet given clearance on their continuation in their jobs after the merger of SCB with GHMC.

Currently, there are 400 permanent and another 1,300 outsourced employees in various wings of the Cantonment Board.

A few employees pointed out that it has been more than two years since the merger matter has been proceeding yet not a single higher authority of Cantonment / MoD held a meeting with the civil employees on the pay scale, seniority in the service, promotion prospects in terms of experience, the fate of Cantonment pensioners and also there is no clarity how many employees will be absorbed by the state government.

The employees union has submitted various representations to the SCB chief executive officer, president of Cantonment Board, principal director, Southern Command, and the chairman of the eight-member excision committee but yet there has been no confirmation in this regard. Only twice a notice was issued by MoD but the officials never physically spoke with us, stated an employee of Cantonment.

Akula Mahender, president of the Secunderabad Cantonment Employees Union and joint secretary of All India Cantonment Board Employees Federation, said, “It seems that MoD is more bothered about lands and bungalows but no one is concerned about the future of Cantonment employees, so after excision what would be our fate, and also there should be clarity on non-transferable employees who are working in the Board for more than decades, including me. I have been working in the Board for the past 28 years and if they transfer us to some far-off place, we would face hardship. Till date, we were not called by the officials, and the same situation prevails at all the 62 Cantonments.”

Apart from this, one more concern is that since 2011, there have not been any filled compassionate appointments. After it gets merged with GHMC, their fate will be uncertain and also there should be clarity on transfers. For instance, if a sanitation department employee gets transferred to the electrical department, they will face hardship. Also since 1991, we have been demanding for a house site for employees on a payment basis, yet there is no clarity. It would be better for MoD to give complete clarity before the merger takes place. As before excision, there should be a platform for the employees so that they can express their issues, he added.

In the MoD’s recent excision modalities, it has been stated that employees working in Cantonment Boards could opt either to work for Central or State government municipality. In addition to the requirement of the cantonment boards, staff might be transferred to local station Army HQ/Army establishment on PE, if accepted by them; otherwise, such employees should be suitably absorbed in the Central government agencies. The Cantonment Board could also provide a VRS option.