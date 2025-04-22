T-Innovation Mahotsavam celebrated across State

Hyderabad: On the occasion of World Creativity and Innovation Day, Telangana Innovation Cell (TGIC), in collaboration with the Panchayat Raj Department on Monday concluded the State-wide T-Innovation Mahotsavam (TIM) 2025.

The main aim was to raise awareness about its importance and connecting market-ready solutions with rural communities to address critical livelihood challenges in 33 districts of Telangana. The core of TIM 2025 was at the village level, spearheaded by respective Sarpanches and Secretaries.

According to the TGIC officials, the initiative successfully cultivated a deeper understanding of the significance of innovation within rural communities, empowering residents to identify and develop solutions for their daily challenges. Across the State, villagers actively participated in discussions centred on the necessity of innovation, the pressing issues affecting their lives, and brainstorming of practical solutions. Strategic collaborations with district administrations, educational institutions, and community platforms drove a substantial increase in participation and engagement for TIM 2025. Notably, TGIC Host Institutions actively celebrated TIM, becoming crucial centres for fostering grassroots innovation and entrepreneurship. The partnership with TGSRTC extended Mahotsavam’s impact by showcasing TIM awareness posters and audio-visuals at bus stands Statewide.

“Our vision for TIM 2025 is to not only to celebrate and recognise the innovative spirit across Telangana but also equip our rural communities with the tools and knowledge to overcome their livelihood challenges. By strengthening our innovation ecosystem and broadening our outreach, we are ensuring that the transformative power of innovation is accessible to every citizen”, said Jayesh Ranjan, IAS, Special Chief Secretary, ITE&C.

“TIM 2025 is about bringing innovation to the heart of Telangana’s communities. We are not just celebrating creativity, we are deploying it to solve real-world problems. By connecting market-ready solutions with those who need them most, we are ensuring that innovation translates into tangible impact,” said Meraj, CEO of TGIC.