T-Works celebrates grand finale of Byte Bending Championship-2023

Hyderabad: T-Works, India's largest prototyping centre, has announced the successful conclusion of the grand finale of the India's Best Byte Bending Championship- 2023.

This remarkable event took place on November 4 and 5 from 11 am to 7 pm, at the state-of-the-art facility in Hyderabad. The championship witnessed the participation of 20 elite teams from across India, who engaged in intense challenges for two days to earn the coveted title of 'Byte Benders-2023.’

T-Works received an overwhelming response with a staggering 600-plus team registrations from aspiring engineers and innovators in embedded systems. After two rigorous virtual competition rounds, 20 teams were meticulously selected to compete the finale.

T-Works CEO Sujai Karampuri emphasised that the championship was not merely a competition, but it's a testament to the centre’s commitment to nurturing young talent and providing a platform for emerging innovators. It's the inaugural event in our 'India’s Best' series, which showcases and celebrates exceptional talent in electronics, mechanical engineering, lo-fi prototyping, ceramics, laser-cutting. The series is designed to encourage young talent and foster a culture of innovation and creativity.

Teams from various colleges participated in the championship. The excitement reached peak as the winners were announced on Sunday.

The first prize of Rs 1 lakh was given to Team ‘Phase Shift From BITS Goa’ members Shantanu Deshmukh, Shatarupa Banarjee, Murali P Nair.

The second prize of Rs 50,000 was given to Team ‘Hydra - IIT From Guwahati’ received by members Naman Jain, Binit Poddar, Rushikesh.

The third prize of Rs 25,000 was given to team ‘TBD - CMR Engineering – Hyderabad’ members Guru Sai Nidhish.

That's not all! In recognition of the talent and dedication of the participants, each team will receive credits worth Rs 10,000 to utilise T-Works' world-class facility and services.

All finalists have been offered the exciting opportunity of an internship at T-Works. For the fourth year students, there's even more in store as T-Works extends placement opportunities, providing a fantastic launchpad for their careers.