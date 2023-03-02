T-Works today

Hyderabad: After T-Hub 2.0 and WeHub, Hyderabad will be adding another feather in its cap when T-Works, India's largest prototyping center to accelerate journey in product innovation, will be formally inaugurated on Thursday by Foxconn Chairman Young Liu.



Set up on 4.79 acres in the heart of Hitec City, T-Works would be spread over 2,50,000 sq ft. Phase 1, the current covers 78,000 sq ft.

Designed to accelerate India's journey to become a leader in product innovation, T-Works will have cutting-edge facilities and equipment to support innovation and prototyping. The information technology cluster and the state government have spent about Rs 100 crore on this prestigious project. The multidisciplinary facility has over 200 tools and machines. The number will be subsequently increased 10fold. To begin with, the prototyping center has equipment worth Rs 11.50 crore which will grow by 10 times over the next 6-12 months. In addition to the above, Innovation in Multimedia, Animation, Gaming, and Entertainment (IMAGE) Tower, being built by Salarpuria Sattva in Hitec City in collaboration with the Telangana government, is likely to be unveiled by the end of this year.

T-Works Foundation will enable anyone, including rural innovators, start-ups, MSMEs, students, academics and corporates, to walk in with an idea and walk out with an industry-grade physical product. Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Minister for IT K T Rama Rao said that from a seed-sowing tool to a rocket, it offers varied opportunities by providing a platform to everyone who are keenly interested in product innovation.

He stated that satellite centers will be coming up in the recently unveiled IT towers in various Tier II cities of the State to encourage the rural innovators for the product innovation residing in neighboring areas.

Speaking to Hans India, T-Works CEO Sujai Karampuri said, "Though there are no defined boundaries about the sectors right now, it is mostly concentrated in areas such as an electric vehicle (EV), healthcare, internet of things, drone technology and others." So far, over 300 users, from startups to corporates, have built at T-Works and produced over 1,000 parts and prototypes.

To strengthen the innovation ecosystem in rural areas, the Rural Innovation Development Program (RIDP), will empower rural innovators and help communities achieve prosperity by mentoring them in their product development journey.

T-WORKS RURAL INNOVATION HEROES

ELECTRIC VEHICLE

A TV mechanic, Rajendra Prasad from Warangal, built an electric car using second-hand spare parts

SEED SOWING TOOL

Ashok from Devarakonda in Nalgonda district, innovated a seed-sowing tool that reduces manual labour in farms

BIOPOT

A young rural innovator Srija converted biodegradable planters into a mass manufacturable product