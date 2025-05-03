Take foolproof security measures for Miss World events: DGP to cops

Hyderabad: Ahead of Miss World 2025 pageant competitions, the Telangana State Director General of Police Dr Jitender stated that a centralised control system will be established to coordinate security at tour locations and event sites.

Dr Jitender expressed with pride, “The Telangana Police, which has been ranked first in performance across India, will ensure robust security for the 120 participating nations’ contestants and guests, showcasing their efficiency to the world.”

The DGP directed police officers to make meticulous and foolproof security arrangements for the events being hosted by the Telangana State Government. In a special meeting held on Friday at the DGP office, the DGP reviewed security preparations with senior police officials. On this occasion, Dr Jitender stated that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, during a recent meeting with police officers, emphasised that the Miss World events are being organised to enhance Telangana’s brand image globally and that comprehensive security measures must be implemented.

He informed that over the span of nearly a month, these contestants will tour various regions of the state in groups. The arrival of the guests has already begun from Friday, and the grand inaugural ceremony of Miss World is scheduled for the 10th of this month, he added.

The DGP said that in Hyderabad, visits are planned to Lal Bazaar, the Secretariat, Yadagirigutta Temple under Rachakonda Commissionerate, Uppal Stadium, Pochampally, Ramoji Film City, among others.

Additional DGP (L&O) Mahesh M Bhagwat, ADGP Greyhound & Octopus Stephen Ravindra who is also Police nodal officer for Miss World, Nagi Reddy Director Fire Services & SDRF; Hyderabad Additional CP L&O Vikram Singh Mann; Cyberabad Commissioner Avinash Mohanty; Rachakonda Commissioner Sudheer Babu; Intelligence IGP Karthikeya; among others, attended the meeting. The DGP interacted with the Warangal CP, SPs of Mulugu, Nalgonda and Mahabubnagar through video conference.