Take govt. schemes to public; LB Nagar MLA Sudheer Reddy

Mr. Devireddy Sudheer Reddy, MLA of LB Nagar participated as the chief guest in the meeting of booth in-charges, booth coordinators and booth committee members of Champapet, Lingojiguda, Hastinapuram divisions at Karman Ghat Kottakapu Yadava Reddy Gardens today. On this occasion, Sudheer Reddy said that in the coming elections, they should go door to door and take the government schemes to their attention and work for the success of the party.
Former corporators Mudraboina Srinivasa Rao, Padma Srinivas Naik, Constituency Election Incharges Zakka.Venkat Reddy, Karman Ghat Hanuman Temple Chairman Nalla Raghumareddy, Senior Leaders Gajjala Madhusudan Reddy, Kuntlur Venkatesh Goud, Division Presidents Varaprasad Reddy, Satyanchari, Rajireddy, Women President Lakshmi Prasanna, Adi Lakshmi, Roja Reddy and many senior leaders, activists, various divisions President, working group members, women, leaders, activists and others participated.