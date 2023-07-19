  • Menu
Talasani warns Congress against comments on BCs

Minister for Animal Husbandry Talasani Srinivas Yadav
Minister for Animal Husbandry Talasani Srinivas Yadav(File Photo)

Says that a huge open meeting will be held with BCs in Hyderabad soon. He said that the Congress leaders should open their eyes otherwise the party will be grounded

Hyderabad: Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav on Wednesday expressed his anger that the Congress leaders were talking about denigrating the BC castes. He said that BRS will not keep quiet if BCs are treated lightly. Personal attacks on BC leaders are not appropriate, he said. He also criticized Congress leader for body shaming BC leaders. He told the BC leaders that they should not be afraid of anything.

He said that BRS will show what they are in the coming days. He said that BRS have been silent for years to be polite. He said that all BC castes will be invited and talked.

Talasani said if you think you will benefit from making inappropriate comments about BC leaders, that is your bad fate. He said that BRS know all the problems of BCs. He said that a huge open meeting will be held with BCs in Hyderabad soon. He said that the Congress leaders should open their eyes otherwise the party will be grounded. He warned that they will unite all BCs across the State and see the end of Congress.

