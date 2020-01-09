Tamilisai Soundararajan inaugurates gym at EFLU
Highlights
Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan, the Governor of Telangana, along with Prof E Suresh Kumar, Vice Chancellor, The English and Foreign Languages University...
Secunderabad: Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan, the Governor of Telangana, along with Prof E Suresh Kumar, Vice Chancellor, The English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU), inaugurated the gymnasium for foreign students at the university on Thursday.
Speaking on the occasion, Dr Soundararajan said, "The facility is a good recreation centre for the students and physical well-being is absolutely necessary for excelling in academics. Exercising should become a habit which will act as a stress-buster and in reinforcing the mind."
Appreciating the university initiative, she remarked that the gymnasium is well-equipped and wished that good number of students take advantage of the facility
