Tarak Ratna is still recovering, says Kalyan Ram

Hyderabad: Tollywood actor Nandamuri Kalyan Ram addressed concerns about the health of his brother Taraka Ratna. Speaking to the media, Kalyan Ram ahead of Amigos movie release, he stated that Taraka Ratna is still recovering and that he is not a medical expert to provide more detailed information. He expressed confidence in the expert doctors who are overseeing Taraka Ratna's treatment and wished for a speedy recovery.

It has been reported that Taraka Ratna experienced a serious cardiac arrest while attending Nara Lokesh's Yuvagalam padayatra and is currently being treated at Narayana Hrudayala in Bengaluru.