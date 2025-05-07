Teen Warrior from Hyderabad Leads Thalassaemia Awareness Drive

Hyderabad: On World Thalassaemia Day, the inspiring story of 15-year-old Samarth Lamba shines a spotlight on how one student’s commitment is changing lives across Hyderabad.

Samarth, a high school student, has taken up the cause of thalassaemia — a genetic blood disorder that affects thousands in India — with a passion and drive that belies his age. Moved by the challenges faced by children with thalassaemia, he launched a project under the banner Hb CARE, aimed at awareness, blood donation, and community testing.

“That day changed something in me. I realized I couldn’t walk away knowing others were suffering,” he says, recalling a moment that inspired his journey.

Building an Impactful Movement

In the last year, Samarth has transformed concern into concrete results:

- Raised ₹7.5 lakh in support — ₹2.5+ lakh via crowdfunding and ₹5 lakh through CSR funding.

- Reached over 7,000 people through social media campaigns and public engagements.

- Organized five blood donation and awareness camps in collaboration with The Blood Warriors Foundation.

These events took place at major Hyderabad venues including Badruka College, MGIT Hyderabad, KBR Park, and the Premiethon Extramile Marathon, which drew over 3,000 participants.

Saving Lives, One Drop at a Time

Samarth’s focus goes beyond organizing events. His initiative encourages blood donation as a habit, raises awareness on early detection and treatment, and provides a support network for thalassaemia patients. Each camp includes flyer distribution, on-the-spot blood bridge registrations, and kits for participants.

At the very first camp, 40+ blood donations were collected, and over 500 students engaged. By the fifth camp, the initiative had impacted thousands.

A Voice on the Global Stage

Samarth’s efforts have earned international recognition. He was invited to present his initiative at the Sutardja Center for Entrepreneurship and Technology at UC Berkeley, USA. He was also featured in the Times of India in 2024 for his growing influence and service to society.

Looking Ahead

While balancing his studies, Samarth envisions scaling Hb CARE across 10+ cities. He is exploring a future in computer science or social entrepreneurship with the goal of integrating technology into healthcare access.

A Call for Global Action

Thalassaemia continues to affect hundreds of thousands globally. Samarth’s work demonstrates what one person can achieve—but he believes broader change requires a collective effort. He appeals to students, schools, institutions, and civic leaders to volunteer, donate, and educate.

“Thalassaemia is preventable with awareness and testing. If we can empower people early, we can save lives,” he says.

On this Thalassaemia Day, Samarth Lamba stands as a beacon of hope—proof that youth-led movements can change the world.