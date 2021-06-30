Teenage girl goes missing in Hyderabad's Madhapur

Hyderabad: A 15-year-old girl has gone missing from her home at Naik tanda under Madhapur police station limits three days ago. A complaint was filed on Wednesday when the parents of the girl approached the police.

They alleged that their daughter has been kidnapped and urged prompt investigation. The girl is said to have gone outside of the house and did not return home. Her parents searched for her with relatives and friends but in vain. The police registered a case and are examining the CCTV footage.

In May 2021, a 19-year-old girl had gone missing from Chandrayangutta. She went out of the house to a nearby store and did not return home. A case has been registered with Chandrayangutta police.