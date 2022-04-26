Telangana all set to get its first women's varsity

Hyderabad: The Telangana State is gearing up to get its first women university with the State government on Monday issuing a government order to set up the first Telangana Mahila Viswa Vidyalayam (women's university) by upgrading the existing Koti Women's College in the city.

State Higher Education Secretary Sandeep Kumar Sultania said the State government had also decided to create new courses along with new departments and sanction teaching and non-teaching staff in the first women university of the State. As per the provision of the Telangana Universities Act 1991, the government would extend financial support to develop infrastructure and other amenities in the university.

The order clarified that the government also decided to transfer the assets, including the teaching and non-teaching posts existing in the women's college from administrative control of Osmania University to the women's university.

Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy handed over copies of the government order to senior officials from the Higher Education department and also congratulated the Telangana State Council for Higher Education (TSCHE). The TSCHE chairman, Professor L Limbadri, said that the establishment of the Telangana Mahila Viswa Vidyalayam would help in providing good opportunities to women students and hoped that the university would become a noted institution in future. The university would cater to national and international academic needs and foster a research culture in different fields of studies, he said.