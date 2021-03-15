Telangana assembly budget session 2021 begins

Telangana assembly speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy launched the budget session in the legislative assembly today at 11 am which is followed by the governor's speech addressing both the houses. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, ministers and MLAs attended the session.





"Telangana has been focusing on the welfare works becoming the number one in state in the development and also attained several milestones. The government is striving for the welfare of all the sections of people and creating more employment opportunities to them with the industrialization," the governor said.



Soundararajan said that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao place the newly formed state on the path of progress with several innovative and unique schemes.

"The country's per capita income has increased to Rs 2,28,000 this year. The state increased its revenue and topped the country from 2014," she said adding that the Telangana's policy was to 'Increase wealth and distribute to the poor'.

The government has also taken several measures to curb corona effectively and the vaccination process is being continued successfully, she said.

Following the speech, the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) will hold a meeting on behalf of the assembly speaker. A decision will be taken on the date of presenting budget in the assembly and the extent of the sessions.