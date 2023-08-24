Telangana became a graveyard in BRS party’s rule: Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: TPCC president Revanth Reddy on Wednesday challenged the ruling BRS party leaders to come up for a discussion as to who built and maintained Nagarjuna Sagar project? “Look at the history and see what the Congress has done,” he said, strongly countering the BRS leaders. Former minister A Chandrasekhar, along with his supporters, joined the Congress party in the presence of Revanth Reddy and AICC in-charge Manikrao Thakre at Gandhi Bhavan in the city. Revanth Reddy and Manikrao Thakre covered the party scarf and invited Chandrasekhar into the party.

Revanth Reddy addressed the party rank and file on the occasion. He said that Chandrasekhar played a key role in the achievement of Telangana and added that they would be given a suitable place in the Congress party.

Revanth Reddy criticized that during the nine years of BRS party rule, Telangana has become a graveyard. “Telangana is the number one state in the country. Of course, no state in the country has 60,000 belt shops. In the name of tenders for wine shops, KCR has looted Rs 2,500 crore.