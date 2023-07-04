Live
Telangana BJP activities intensifies in Delhi
The high command likely to decide on retaining or removing Bandi Sanjay from State party unit chief’s post in a day or two, says Sources
Hyderabad: The fate of BJP Telangana chief Bandi Sanjay will be decided on Tuesday. Sources of the party said that the party high command decided in retaining or removing Bandi Sanjay from the State party unit chief post. For a few days now, there have been reports that Bandi Sanjay will be removed from the presidency and handed over to Union Minister Kishan Reddy.
Bandi is also looking forward to the future. In the background of Prime Minister Modi's visit to Warangal on the July 8, his comments on whether he will come as the president of that meeting or not have also gained importance.
However, it seems that the RSS leaders are strongly opposed to the change of leadership. It is reported that they are arguing at the headquarters that Sanjay has succeeded in opposing the ruling BRS government and that he is the reason for the rise of the BJP in the State. It is reported that if Sanjay is replaced, it will be tantamount to suicide for the party and BJP's graph is sure to fall.
On the other hand, there are also reports that Bandi is going to be removed from the duties of the state president and taken up as a Union minister. However, Sanjay has not received any information on this matter till now. Meanwhile, it is also said that since Bandi is getting full support from social media and RSS leaders in the state are also in favor of him, the administration has reconsidered.