Telangana BJP chief extends Diwali greetings, highlights GST reforms

Hyderabad: Onthe auspicious occasion of Diwali, BJP Telangana State President Ramchander Rao extended heartfelt greetings to the people of Telangana, invoking the spirit of the festival as a symbol of the victory of good over evil.

“Diwali commemorates the triumphant return of Lord Rama to Ayodhya after vanquishing Ravana. It is a celebration of light, righteousness, and hope,” Rao said in his festive message. He wished for peace, prosperity, and happiness in every household across the state.

Calling this year’s Diwali “truly special,” Rao highlighted the GSTBachatUtsav, a campaign that brings additional savings and joy to Indian homes.

He credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s GST 2.0 reforms for making household appliances and essential goods more affordable, especially during the festive season.

“Thanks to these reforms, ‘Made in India’ products are shining brighter than ever before,” he noted, encouraging citizens to support local artisans and Indian manufacturers. Rao urged people to celebrate Diwali with a Swadeshi spirit, choosing Indian-made goods and promoting self-reliance through Atmanirbhar Bharat.

He emphasised the importance of supporting local craftsmanship, which not only boosts the economy but also preserves India’s rich cultural heritage. “Let us spread the light of Atmanirbhar Bharat by choosing Indian products and empowering our local communities,” he said. Rao’s message resonated with the broader national campaign to promote economic self-sufficiency, especially during festivals when consumer spending peaks.