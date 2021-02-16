Telangana BJP condemns Owaisi's statement on Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP has strongly condemned AIMIM president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi's "irrelevant & irresponsible' statement on Hyderabad and few other cities being made union territories by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government in the near future.

In a statement, party chief spokesperson K Krishna Saagar Rao said that " It is evident that the MP misused the Parliament to parrot baseless statements, coached possibly by Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao to obfuscate voters in the upcoming MLC elections".

He alleged that Asaduddin as a loyal ally of TRS was trying to help the Telangana party to sail through MLC elections by this manufactured issue, as TRS was facing serious opposition in teachers, government employees and youth segments, who happen to be the graduate voters in these elections. The BJP warned both TRS and AIMIM to desist from these cheap political theatrics by spreading fake news and manufacturing imaginary issues for political expediency.