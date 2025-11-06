Telangana colleges shut down to continue: FATHI

The Federation of Associations of Telangana Higher Education Institutes (FATHI) has intensified its agitation against the state government by announcing the indefinite closure of private higher educational institutions across Telangana. The bandh, which includes colleges receiving Reimbursement of Tuition Fees (RTF) such as pharmacy and engineering institutions, has seen widespread participation, with FATHI President Ramesh Babu declaring a 90 per cent success rate. Students, faculty and non-teaching staff are reportedly cooperating with management in solidarity.

Addressing the media on Wednesday, Ramesh Babu released the poster for the upcoming ‘Telangana Teachers’ Reconciliation Meet’ (Telangana Adhyapaka Svaantana Sabha), scheduled for November 8 at LB Stadium. The event is expected to draw over one lakh teaching and non-teaching staff from all 33 districts of Telangana. He further announced the ‘Maha Students Rally’on November 11, where 10 lakh students will march towards the State Secretariat in Hyderabad to demand urgent government intervention.

FATHI has also declared a boycott of the B Pharmacy Regular and Supplementary Examinations scheduled by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTUH) on Thursday. “No pharmacy college will open in Telangana. We urge the Vice Chancellor and Registrar to postpone the exams indefinitely,” Ramesh Babu stated.

Among the federation’s key demands are the immediate release of Rs 5,000 crore, constituting 50 per cent of the total pending RTF dues. FATHI has also called for the restructuring of the Trust Bank committee formed by the government to resolve RTF issues, demanding the inclusion of banking and finance experts instead of bureaucrats. The federation has further demanded the transfer of Commissioner of Technical Education, Sri Devasena, accusing her of misguiding the Chief Minister and other ministers on academic matters.

FATHI leaders revealed that they have been seeking a meeting with Chief Minister A Revnath Reddy (as he also holds the education portfolio), has been trying for over six months without success. They reiterated their appeal for a personal audience to present their grievances directly. “We are ready to cooperate, but we need the government to listen. The future of lakhs of students and thousands of educators is at stake,” Ramesh Babu emphasised. As the bandh continues, the pressure mounts on the state government to respond decisively. With major rallies and institutional closures planned, Telangana’s higher education landscape stands at a critical juncture.